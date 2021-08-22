Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.3% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.21. 2,569,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,941. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

