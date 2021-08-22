Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 72,641 Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 654.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 498,993 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 149,674 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after purchasing an additional 722,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 232,520 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

DOC stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

