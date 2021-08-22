Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,310 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,868,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,049,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,244,000 after purchasing an additional 79,678 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,086,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,084,000 after purchasing an additional 200,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $67.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.