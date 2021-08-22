Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,357,070. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

WTS opened at $165.05 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.54 and a one year high of $166.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.