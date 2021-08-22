Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLF opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.98. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLF. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

