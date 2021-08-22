Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $147.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.60. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $91.82 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

