Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 176,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Apartment Investment and Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,808,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,901,000 after acquiring an additional 967,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,400 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,207,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after acquiring an additional 198,404 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at $36,604,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,201,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,769 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $984.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.95. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

