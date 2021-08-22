Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,835 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in The Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Timken by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TKR opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.20.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TKR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

