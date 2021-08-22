Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 8,376 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103,519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,270 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 434,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $10,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of HIW opened at $45.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

