Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $1.19 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

