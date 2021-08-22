Dynamic Market Cap Hits $5.28 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $61.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,617.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.50 or 0.06517264 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.37 or 0.01356254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.99 or 0.00372270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00135149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.66 or 0.00579354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00335710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00317793 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

