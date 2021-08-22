e-Money (NGM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $495,795.00

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001422 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $13.69 million and approximately $495,795.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

