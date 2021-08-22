E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.41 ($13.42).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) price objective on E.On in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get E.On alerts:

EOAN opened at €11.30 ($13.29) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.29. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.