Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Earthstone Energy reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

ESTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.39. 269,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.95. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $44,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

