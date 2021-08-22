EasyFi Hits Market Cap of $19.55 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. EasyFi has a market cap of $19.55 million and $9.55 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.74 or 0.00015843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.88 or 0.00818284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047942 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002060 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

