eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,740,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 27,590,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,538 shares of company stock worth $1,283,160. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $76.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.48.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

