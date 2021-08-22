eBoost (EBST) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.79 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $424.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.96 or 0.00378378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000063 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 121.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.