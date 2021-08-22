Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECHO shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

ECHO stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $847.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions.

