EchoLink Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $37,705.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

