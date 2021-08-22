EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Down 12.5% This Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $817,889.16 and approximately $296,308.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,350.66 or 0.99998882 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00044507 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00072141 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001016 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009522 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

