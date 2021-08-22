EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $868,794.18 and approximately $300,701.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,873.45 or 1.00123983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00045588 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00070382 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001067 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009493 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

