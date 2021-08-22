Edgeware (EDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.99 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $58.99 million and $1.02 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00057269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.00 or 0.00822219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00048355 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Edgeware is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,384,921,035 coins and its circulating supply is 5,773,299,437 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

