EDUCare (EKT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. EDUCare has a market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

About EDUCare

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

