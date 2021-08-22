Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Capitalization Tops $11.79 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and approximately $386,142.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.37 or 0.00380475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,933,232 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.