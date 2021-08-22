Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Top Exchanges

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $2.09 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 856,192,740 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

