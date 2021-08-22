Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECM shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Numis Securities raised shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total transaction of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

ECM stock opened at GBX 1,037 ($13.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 639.50 ($8.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,030.94. The firm has a market cap of £4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 37.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

