Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in July

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 490,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 426,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Electrovaya stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94. Electrovaya has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

