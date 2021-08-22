Electrum Dark (ELD) Reaches Market Cap of $11,586.63

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $11,586.63 and $90.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00157637 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

