Ellaism Trading Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $69,383.49 and $25.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.84 or 0.06502239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.42 or 0.00136239 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 80.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

