Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.32 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $30,151.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,930,141 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

