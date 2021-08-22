Emercoin (EMC) Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $23,459.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,928,796 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

