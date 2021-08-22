Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 645,846 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. 3,439,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,545. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

