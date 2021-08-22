Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

