Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,068 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

MGK traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.98. The stock had a trading volume of 119,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,818. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.51 and a twelve month high of $243.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.95.

