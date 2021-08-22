Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,591 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,633,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,379,000 after purchasing an additional 291,926 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,242,000 after purchasing an additional 536,293 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,916,000 after purchasing an additional 605,378 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 861,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 413,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,950 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST remained flat at $$51.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,434. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

