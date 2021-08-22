Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.72 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,506 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.72.

