Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $75.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,339,553 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.60.

