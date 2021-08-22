Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.