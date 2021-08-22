Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $15.01 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,006,000. Airbnb comprises approximately 3.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $309,000. 6elm Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% in the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8,148.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,710 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $5,912,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $474,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,996,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $88.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,622,695 shares of company stock valued at $526,362,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

