Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,037 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.01. The stock had a trading volume of 83,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,624. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.54. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.48 and a one year high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

