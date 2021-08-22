Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $267.29. 942,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,283. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

