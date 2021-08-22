Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 829 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

FB stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,697,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.