Energy Web Token (EWT) Market Capitalization Tops $447.64 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for $14.89 or 0.00029808 BTC on popular exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $447.64 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Energy Web Token launched on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

