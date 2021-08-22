Enigma 1-Day Volume Hits $4.12 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $1.83 million and $4.12 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.39 or 0.00481683 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003469 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.84 or 0.01202921 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

