EnterCoin (ENTRC) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,919.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $56,825.95 and approximately $5,919.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars.

