Enzyme Finance Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.93 or 0.00808126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047715 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

