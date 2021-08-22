EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $567.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $36,473,214. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 93,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM opened at $630.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $301.67 and a 1-year high of $634.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $550.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

