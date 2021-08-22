EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of EPAM Systems worth $96,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,561,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,206 shares of company stock worth $36,473,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $630.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $550.60. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.67 and a fifty-two week high of $634.20.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

