EpiK Protocol (EPK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.44 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002459 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $52.54 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00128729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00156591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,513.29 or 1.00360875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.45 or 0.00925646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.31 or 0.06676432 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

