Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 390.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Equinox Gold worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Equinox Gold by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,221 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 45,229 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 588,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 373,240 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

